Kings of the SEC? Auburn is highest ranked SEC team in latest KenPom rankings

The vibes in Auburn are immaculate following the Tigers’ 93-78 win over LSU on Saturday night.

Not only did Auburn move to 3-0 in SEC play with the win, but they have also pushed its win streak to nine games. During the streak, Auburn has posted incredible numbers. Over the nine-game stretch, Auburn has beaten every opponent by at least 11 points, with the average margin of victory currently at 22.4 points per game.

The Tigers are the hottest team in the SEC, and it shows in the latest KenPom update. Auburn keeps impressing the system that measures efficiency on both sides of the basketball. Following Auburn’s win over LSU, Bruce Pearl’s squad is now a top-10 team in adjusted offensive efficiency, adjusted defensive efficiency, and overall output.

Here’s a look at where Auburn stands in the latest KenPom update following the win over LSU on Saturday.

Overall ranking: No. 4

After Texas A&M’s upset of Kentucky, and Tennessee’s scare against Georgia, Auburn’s win over LSU was impressive enough to shoot Auburn into the No. 4 slot of the latest KenPom update released Sunday morning. Purdue, Arizona, and Houston are the only three teams ahead of Auburn heading into a new week.

Adjusted offensive efficiency: No. 10

During their current nine-game winning streak, Auburn has scored 90-or-more points four times. Auburn dropped 93 points in Saturday’s win over LSU, which has aided its adjusted offensive efficiency ranking. According to KenPom, Auburn is projected to score 118.5 points per 100 possessions. Auburn’s 10th-place spot is third-highest in the SEC behind Alabama (No. 1) and Kentucky (No. 9).

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 6

LSU scored 78 points on Saturday, which is the most allowed by Auburn during its current streak. However, the Tigers are only allowing their opponents to score 65.9 points per game over the last nine games, and they allow SEC opponents to score 61.3 points per game. KenPom suggests that Auburn will allow opponents to score 92.2 points per 100 possessions. Auburn trails only Tennessee for the best defensive team in the SEC by KenPom standards.

Strength of Schedule: No. 89

The Tigers currently boast a top-100 schedule according to KenPom. Auburn’s opponents are forecasted to score 106.0 points per 100 possessions, which ranks No. 116 in the nation. Defensively, opponents are expected to allow 103.3 points per game, which ranks No. 79.

Vanderbilt overview

Next on Auburn’s schedule is a trip to Music City to face the Vanderbilt Commodores. Vanderbilt is 5-11 overall and is 0-3 in SEC play. Their most recent defeat took place on Saturday, when they fell to Ole Miss, 69-56.

The Tigers and Commodores will tipoff at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday. Here’s a look at where Vanderbilt ranks in the KenPom ahead of the game.

Overall ranking: No. 190

Adjusted offensive efficiency: No. 208 (103.1)

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 170 (105.1)

Strength of Schedule: No. 101

