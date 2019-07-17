Kings savagely roast FiveThirtyEight for Western Conference prediction

After finishing last season at 39-43, many expect the Kings to make another leap this upcoming season and perhaps snap their 13-year playoff drought.

The folks over at FiveThirtyEight, however, don't see it that way.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With the NBA's free-agency frenzy all but over, the predictive website did what they do and posted their "Way-too-Early NBA Predictions" for next season.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Kings are projected to finish at 33-49 and last in the vaunted Western Conference. That's right, dead last.

The Kings, naturally, had a response to such a wild forecast and took to Twitter to roast the mind-boggling prediction.

Savage? Yes. Fair? Absolutely.

With another year of growth for De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley and Buddy Hield expected, coupled with the re-signing of Harrison Barnes and the free-agent additions of Dewayne Dedmon, Trevor Ariza, Corey Joseph and Richaun Holmes, the Kings have every reason to feel great about their chances of taking another step up next season.

Story continues

Yes, the Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets all got better or treaded water (depending on how you feel about Russell Westbrook), and the Warriors, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers also are teams to be reckoned with in the West. But the Thunder suddenly is in rebuild mode and the Spurs continue to rely on the mid-range jump shot, so there are two teams the Kings could theoretically leap from last year's playoff teams.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns should be at the bottom of the barrel and, unless Andrew Wiggins suddenly lives up to his massive contract, the Minnesota Timberwolves also should continue to be at the bottom of the conference. So, the Kings' gripe is understandable.

[RELATED: Kings join #AgeChallenge by transforming entire roster]

Should the Kings snap their playoff drought, expect their social media team to resurface this prediction come spring.

Kings savagely roast FiveThirtyEight for Western Conference prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area