Kings rule over the Celtics, win 116-111 as Boston stumbles on the road

Despite big games from star forward Jayson Tatum (27 points, 9 rebounds, 10 assists) and big man Tristan Thompson (17 points and 10 boards), the Sacramento Kings ground out a 116 – 111 win against a tired Boston Celtics.

Boston forward Jaylen Brown added 21 points and Robert Williams III added 9 points and 8 rebounds off the bench for the Celtics, but it wasn’t enough to hold off a career-high for Kings rookie Tyrese Halliburton (21 points) off the bench, and 26 points and 11 assists from starting point guard De’Aaron Fox. Popular Celtics trade target Harrison Barnes also had 24 points, 5 boards and 6 assists of his own.

The Celtics nearly managed to send the game into overtime with a last-second Tatum 3-pointer, but the Kings hung on to improve to 10 – 11. Boston falls to 11 – 9 and a narrow hold on the East’s fourth-place record.

They next play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. ET.

