Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton on the cusp of reaching 50-40-90 club

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as perhaps one of the top rookies to this point of the season and is dangerously close to reaching a rare territory for any player in NBA history.

On the season, Haliburton is averaging 13.2 points, five assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 41 games played. He has been highly efficient this season, converting on 48.7% from the field, 42.3% from 3-point range and 86.8% from the free-throw line.

The efficient display by Haliburton hasn’t gone unnoticed, either. Reddit user u/scirocco389 pointed out on Tuesday that the 12th overall pick is closing in on joining the 50-40-90 club, which would be an incredibly rare feat to accomplish.

Only eight players in history have shot at least 50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 90% from the free-throw line for an entire season: Larry Bird, Malcolm Brogdon, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Reggie Miller, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki and Mark Price.

The milestone, which features some of the best to ever play the sport, has been accomplished 12 times by the group of players. Of course, others have come incredibly close in past years as there could be a few that flirt with that honor this season, including Haliburton.

While he still has some work to do to reach that mark, Haliburton has become one of the most efficient players in the league in just his first season. His strong start is a huge reason why the Kings are in the thick of the playoff race and he doesn’t appear to be falling off anytime soon.

