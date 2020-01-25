Kings rookie Kyle Guy scores his first NBA points in win over Bulls

Since being picked No. 55 overall in last year's NBA draft, Kings two-way guard Kyle Guy has spent most of his season in the G League.

In 23 games down in Stockton, Guy has averaged 20.9 points and 4.4 assists per game. Before Friday night's win over the Chicago Bulls, Guy had just one shot attempt in an NBA game under his belt, a missed 3-pointer in a Jan. 12 blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Guy came in late during the victory in Chicago, finally adding "scoring in an NBA game" to his resume.

ICYMI: @kylejguy5 got his first NBA bucket tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/BctpkzI0kZ — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 25, 2020

The Kings understandably were excited for Guy, especially forward Harry Giles, who got the assist on the jumper.

S/o to @kylejguy5 first NBA bucket tonight! Glad I could assist you and be apart of History! Only the beginning for ya brother 💯so happy for you! #SHOOTiT — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) January 25, 2020

Buddy Hield made sure to secure the game ball after the win, ensuring that his teammate can cherish the memory forever.

As Giles mentioned, Kings fans can look forward to seeing a lot more buckets in the future from Guy.

