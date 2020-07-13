Kings' Richaun Holmes placed in quarantine after breaking NBA bubble for food delivery

Rumors of bad food in the NBA bubble must be true.

Richaun Holmes just put himself in quarantine for dinner. The Sacramento Kings forward announced on Monday that the NBA placed him in quarantine after he left the Disney World bubble to pick up food delivery.

“After the initial quarantine period, I briefly and accidentally crossed the NBA campus line to pick up a food delivery,” Holmes wrote in a statement. “I am currently in quarantine and have 8 days left. I apologize for my actions and look forward to rejoining my teammates for our playoff push.”

Another NBA bubble violation

Holmes is the second player forced into quarantine after breaking the NBA’s bubble boundaries. Houston Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo reportedly “inadvertently” broke the bubble and has been quarantined inside his hotel room for eight days.

It’s not clear if Caboclo was also seeking an upgrade over the NBA bubble menu.

Richaun Holmes is in quarantine after picking up a food delivery. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Holmes key for Kings

Holmes was in the midst of a breakout season before a torn labrum in his right shoulder shut him down in January. The fifth-year forward was averaging 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 65 percent from the floor through 39 games.

Assuming he’ll be able to return, he’ll play a key factor in Sacramento’s fight to move up from 11th place into the playoffs. The Kings are one of four teams within four games of the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies in the West.

Breaking bubble could come with discipline

NBA players entered the bubble last week to prepare for the season’s scheduled restart on July 31. The fate of the season’s completion will rely on the integrity of the bubble. That means keeping COVID-19 outside the bubble at all costs.

The NBA’s safety manual for the bubble outlined disciplinary procedures for players who break protocol.

Story continues

“Failure or refusal to comply with the Protocols may subject a player to disciplinary action by the NBA or his team which may include a warning, fine, suspension, and/or removal from the campus,” the memo reads. “Repeat offenders may be subject to enhanced discipline. Player challenges to any disciplinary action shall be made through the Grievance Arbitration process of the CBA.”

It’s not clear if Holmes will face any discipline. If this happened while games were being played, Holmes would be forced to sit out and miss game checks.

The NBA announced on Wednesday that two players tested positive out of 322 while in initial quarantine upon arriving at the bubble. They have since left the bubble to self isolate. Those players have not identified themselves.

More from Yahoo Sports:



