Kings' Richaun Holmes issues statement on coronavirus pandemic

It's a difficult time right now with sports shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kings were one of the first teams to experience part of the impact when it postponed its game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night before the NBA said it would suspend games for at least 30 days.

Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The decision for the Kings' postponement was put in place because one of the referees at Golden 1 Center, Courtney Kirkland, had officiated a Jazz game earlier that week on Monday.

Kirkland since has been tested for COVID-19 and the results were negative.

These changes across the league were made quickly and shifted drastically as hours ticked by.

Kings' Richaun Holmes made a statement through his mother on the situation:

"I look forward to playing again this season," Holmes said in the statement.

The Kings were also aware of the impact stadium workers had amid the shutdown. The team announced they would continue to compensate employees through at least the end of March.

