Kings reportedly trade Dewayne Dedmon to Atlanta for Jabari Parker, Alex Len

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

Sacramento and Atlanta are swapping centers.

Dewayne Dedmon wanted out of Sacramento so badly he took a $50,000 fine to make sure his wishes were public. He got his wish and is now headed back to Atlanta — where he played last season — in a trade for Jabari Parker and Alex Len, reports Adrian Wojnarowski.

What Atlanta gets is another quality center. Dedmon will back up the just acquired Clint Capela but should get plenty of run. Dedmon had fallen out of Luke Walton’s rotation because he struggled with his shot in Sacramento, hitting just 19.7 percent from three, with a 47.7 true shooting percentage. That was a far cry from the season before in Atlanta, when Dedmon was an above-average center scoring 10.8 points and grabbing 7.5 rebounds a game, plus shooting 38.2 percent from three. Atlanta believes it can resurrect that Dedmon, plus they add a couple of second-round picks.

What the Kings get is financial flexibility. Len is in the last year of his deal, while Parker has a player option for $6.5 million next season (which he will pick up). That’s less than half of the $13.3 million Dedmon is set to make, and the Kings want that money so they can match any offer for Bogdan Bogdanovic this summer.


 

 

