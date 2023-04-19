Kings receiving favorable calls over Warriors from referees, JJ Redick says

Redick claims refs favoring Kings over Warriors with calls originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors find themselves in a two-games-to-none hole against the Kings entering Game 3 on Thursday night at Chase Center.

And while Golden State's play thus far in the first-round NBA playoff series can be blamed for its situation, ESPN NBA analyst JJ Redick believes the referees have played a big role in Sacramento's advantage.

"[The referees] have allowed too much," Redick said Wednesday on "First Take." "I have no problem with physical play in the playoffs, but if Steph Curry is not allowed to move off the ball, if you're preventing players from running down the court and you're allowing that to happen. There's a play late in Game 2 where Kevon Looney is right underneath the rim, ready for a rebound. [Domantas] Sabonis crashes in, pushes him in the back. They don't call the foul. That's a foul.

"The referees have dictated too much in the Kings' favor in this series. I really believe that, and I don't know if it's the home crowd or whatever."

Draymond Green spotlighted the refereeing after his ejection from Game 2, when he stomped on Sabonis' chest after the Kings center grabbed his ankle, which now has led to his one-game suspension for Game 3.

Green claimed Sabonis wasn't the only one to grab his leg. The Warriors star noted it was the second time during the series that a grabbing incident had occurred.

"My leg got grabbed," Green said. "Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I have to land my foot somewhere. I'm not the most flexible person, so that's not stretching. I can only step so far, and I was pulling my leg away. Is what it is."

If Golden State wants to get back in the series, Redick said the refs need to improve and not give the advantage to Sacramento as the series shifts to the Bay.

Story continues

"I rarely complain about the referees," said Redick, who played 15 seasons in the NBA. "In fact, I don't even know if I've ever complained about the referees. I think they're great. But if [the Warriors are] going to come back in this series, they've got to call the game the way the game is supposed to be called."

The Kings can maintain a stranglehold on the series if they go up 3-0 with a win Thursday. Yes, the Warriors are a different team at home, posting a 33-8 record in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, but Green's absence might offset that.

Nonetheless, don't expect the defending NBA champions to go down without a fight, regardless of the odds.

