Kings react to loss vs. Celtics with hilarious tweet about NBA championships

The Sacramento Kings have one of the funniest Twitter accounts in sports, and their latest gem came after Wednesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center.

The Celtics earned a 111-109 victory thanks to a clutch shot from Gordon Hayward in the final 10 seconds of the game. The loss was particularly painful for the Kings, who still have a chance to make the playoffs in the Western Conference but have little margin for error.

Despite the pain of the loss, the Kings still found a hilarious way to share a positive outlook on the night with the following tweet.

Most people know the Celtics have won a record 17 championships. Therefore, you're probably wondering when the Kings won their only title. You have to go all the way back to the 1950-51 season when the Kings franchise was the Rochester Royals. The Royals won the 1951 NBA Finals with a Game 7 triumph over the New York Knicks.

That was the first NBA Finals appearance for the Kings franchise, and they haven't been back to the championship round since. The Kings have been in Sacramento since the 1985-86 campaign, and they haven't played postseason basketball since 2005-06.

All hope is not lost for the Kings, though. They have a really talented young team, as was evidenced in the loss to the Celtics, so there's a lot of reason for optimism going forward.

