Kings prospect Brandt Clarke climbs glass, shouts at fans in OHL playoff game

Los Angeles Kings top prospect Brandt Clarke got into it with a pair of opposing fans during the Ontario Hockey League playoffs last weekend.

While visiting the North Bay Battalion in a crucial Game 5 on Saturday, the Barrie Colts defenseman was seen engaging in a heated argument with two Battalion supporters who were sitting by the Colts’ bench. The 20-year-old went as far as stepping up on the boards and shaking the glass that separated him from the crowd.

LA Kings top prospect Brandt Clarke loses his cool on a couple of fans during OHL game. pic.twitter.com/xSTqVBHKZr — Blade of Steel (@BladeOfSteelHky) April 24, 2023

Unfortunately the only available video of this altercation has some butt rock editing on top of it, so we can’t hear what was being said.

The more vocal of the two fans made repeated gestures insinuating the eighth-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft was all talk and was crying about something. After more words were shared, Clarke had to be pulled back by a teammate and Barrie staff member.

North Bay ended up taking that game by a score of 7-3, but Barrie quickly got revenge with a 4-2 victory on Monday to force a Game 7, which will be played in North Bay on Tuesday. For Clarke’s sake, we hope that fan isn’t there.

Clarke made appearances in the NHL and AHL this year before returning to the OHL and scoring a mind-blowing 23 goals and 61 points in only 31 games. He has seven goals and 23 points in 11 playoff contests.

If eliminated on Tuesday, the young blueliner could be instantly injected into the hectic first-round playoff series between the Kings and Edmonton Oilers. It is uncertain if the Kings would want him to play over a more established defensemen, but if they need an offensive jolt or an injury occurs, then Clarke might just be making his NHL playoff debut.

Los Angeles and Edmonton are tied 2-2 with Game 5 set for Tuesday in Alberta.