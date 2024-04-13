Kings playoff chase: What is the Play-In Tournament and how does it work?

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Kings will be one of the eight teams vying for a postseason berth in the Play-In Tournament.

The Kings are locked into the Play-In Tournament after losing 135-123 to the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Thursday. The loss put the Kings eighth in the Western Conference standings.

Going into Friday night’s games, the Kings have the same record as the Golden State Warriors (ninth) and Los Angeles Lakers (10th), but own the tiebreaker over those teams.

Before Friday’s games, the Phoenix Suns (47-33) are seventh in the standings, but are two games ahead of the Kings.

The Kings opponent won’t be known until Sunday afternoon, but here’s what to know about the NBA Play-In Tournament.

What is the Play-In Tournament?

The Play-In Tournament started three years ago and determines which teams will have the seventh and eighth playoff seeds in each conference, according to the NBA.

Each conference of the NBA each has eight teams compete in the postseason, but only the top six teams at the end of the regular season automatically qualify for the playoffs.

Teams ranked seventh through 10th in each conference battle for the final two seeds.

What is the format of Play-In Tournament?

The team who is seventh in each conference hosts the eighth ranked team. The winner of that game secures the No. 7 seed in the playoffs while the loser still has chance for the playoffs.

Their opponent is determined with the result of the No. 9 vs. No.10 game.

The No. 9 ranked team hosts the No. 10 team with the winner advancing to play the loser of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 game. The loser of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game is eliminated from playoff contention.

The losers of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchups will host the winners of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 games. The winner of that game clinches a playoff berth as the No. 8 seed and the loser is eliminated.

When is the Play-In Tournament?

The Play-In Tournament begins Tuesday, April 16 and will conclude on Friday, Apri 19.

When does the NBA Playoffs begin?

The first round of the NBA Playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 20.

