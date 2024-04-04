Kings play the Sharks following Moore's hat trick

Los Angeles Kings (39-25-11, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-49-8, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -347, Sharks +273; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the San Jose Sharks after Trevor Moore recorded a hat trick in the Kings' 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken.

San Jose has gone 17-49-8 overall with a 6-13-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Sharks have a 9-26-4 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Los Angeles has an 11-6-4 record in Pacific Division play and a 39-25-11 record overall. The Kings have a +38 scoring differential, with 232 total goals scored and 194 conceded.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Sharks won 4-3 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Granlund has 12 goals and 39 assists for the Sharks. Fabian Zetterlund has scored five goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 24 goals and 43 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored eight goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Alexander Barabanov: out (lower body), Ty Emberson: out for season (lower body), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Vitek Vanecek: out for season (lower body), Logan Couture: out for season (groin).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Alex Turcotte: out (upper body), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body), Phillip Danault: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.