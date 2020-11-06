Kings' new play-by-play announcer Mark Jones reacts to fans' support

Mark Jones reacts to outpouring of support from Kings fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings are having a very good offseason. They've built a promising new front office. They've bolstered Luke Walton's coaching staff with highly regarded veteran assistants. And on Friday, they landed a tremendous new play-by-play announcer in Mark Jones.

From the fan reaction on social media, Jones' hiring is a huge win for the franchise. Jones intends to relocate with his wife to California in the coming months and he turned to Twitter to thank Kings fans for the warm welcome.

Hey @SacramentoKings Family.

You already know. The Kings boast lineage. Energy. Chasing excellence 24/7.



I’m extremely humbled to be part of the chase as play by play voice of the team.Thanks for opening your arms,showin love ❤️ to the Jones family.



🏀Let’s Gooo👑 🔥🏀 — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) November 6, 2020

Jones has spent the last 30 years broadcasting basketball and football for ESPN. He will continue to work national games, but his primary focus is shifting to Sacramento where he'll partner with former Kings shooting guard Doug Christie on the NBC Sports California broadcast.