Kings play-by-play announcer Grant Napear resigns from his position

After 33 years as the Kings play-by-play announcer, Grant Napear has resigned his position with the team after drawing criticism for a series of tweets on Sunday night.

"Grant Napear has resigned from the Sacramento Kings," the team told NBC Sports California on Tuesday afternoon. "We thank him for his contributions to the team and wish him all the best."

NBC Sports California, the television partner of the Kings, released the following statement on Napear as well on Tuesday afternoon.

"We would like to thank Grant for his years of service at the network and we wish him well."

Napear ran into trouble on Sunday evening when he engaged in a back-and-forth conversation about the Black Lives Matters movement via twitter with former Kings center DeMarcus Cousins.

On Monday, Napear was placed on administrative leave for his statements from his afternoon radio talk show on Sports 1140 KHTK. Tuesday afternoon, Sports 1140 decided to terminate their relationship with Napear after more than two decades.

Sports 1140 has parted ways with Grant Napear as well. https://t.co/8SMUvNvBX5 — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) June 2, 2020

"We are saddened by the comments Grant Napear recently made on Twitter," Bonneville International Corporation, 1140's parent company said in an official press release. "While we appreciate Grant's positive contributions to KHTK over the years, his recent comments about the Black Lives Matter movement do not reflect the views or values of Bonneville International Corporation. The timing of Grant's tweet was particularly insensitive. After reviewing the matter carefully, we have made the decision to part ways with Grant."

Story continues

Following his resignation from the Kings, Napear released the following statement:

"I want to thank the fans for their overwhelming love and support. I will always remain a part of Kings nation in my heart."

With the NBA on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kings will have time to conduct a formal search for Napear's replacement.

Kings play-by-play announcer Grant Napear resigns from his position originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area