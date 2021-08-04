Kings' OT shot vs. Warriors hits behind backboard, goes viral

Badly missed jumper in OT of Warriors-Kings game goes viral originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If you're a rookie looking to compete for a spot on an NBA roster, you want to make a good first impression.

Summer League action kicked off Tuesday night, with the Sacramento Kings hosting the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center.

Undrafted Texas guard Matt Coleman recently signed with the Kings, making his debut with the organization Tuesday.

The game went into overtime, when Coleman attempted a corner three with just over 54 seconds remaining.

Perhaps the worst jumper taken in the history of the NBA. pic.twitter.com/Jc7JsSyPiO — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 4, 2021

Juuuuuuust a bit wide.

Coleman finished second on the Kings in scoring with 14 points on 6-of-12 from the field (50%) and 2-of-5 from three (40%).

Statistically, a good night for the 23-year-old aside from one shot in particular that he'd probably like to forget.