Kings open California Classic with win vs. Warriors, pair of surprises originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SACRAMENTO -- Royal blue throwbacks. Vlade Divac and Chris Webber sitting side-by-side in the front row. Marvin Bagley, Harry Giles, Harrison Barnes, De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Yogi Ferrell strolling in to support their young teammates.

Welcome to the California Classic.

A sellout crowd flooded Golden 1 Center to catch some summer hoops Monday night as the Kings beat the Warriors 81-77 in their first game of the second annual offseason tournament. The play on the floor wasn't at an NBA level, but the Kings put on a good show.

Hield strolled out of the tunnel sporting a retro royal blue jersey straight out of the 1990s. Following his appearance, the Kings confirmed that the popular uniforms would make a return this season as one of their alternate jerseys.

Webber is in Sacramento to visit his former team and do some work in the community. He, along with Divac and new Kings coach Luke Walton, took in the action with owner Vivek Ranadivé.

Webber even had a big kiss for his long time friend.

The action on the floor was all over the place. Rookies Justin James and Kyle Guy made their Sacramento debuts to mixed results.

James scored seven points on 2-of-7 shooting and added five rebounds. He was active, playing the passing lanes well, but looked slightly timid at times in his first opportunity.

Guy showed off his range, knocking down 4-of-7 shots from the field for 10 points in 24 minutes. Former King Jimmer Fredette, who's trying to catch on with the Warriors, hit him with a crossover once or twice to welcome the 21-year-old to the NBA.

"It felt good, I'm still trying to get acclimated to everything," Guy said following the game. "Lot of new lingo and faster pace and whatnot. It was a great showing by the fans, and I thought it was a good game for us."

The standout performer of the evening was Kings two-way player Wenyen Gabriel, who finished the night with a double-double: 22 points and 12 rebounds.

"Wen was great, we were at our best when he was on the floor, both sides of the ball," Kings Summer League coach Jesse Mermuys said. "I though he mixed up his popping and rollign really well and I actually wanted him to take more threes."

Gabriel knocked down a pair of triples and picked up two steals to help Sacramento start the summer with a win.

"I'm starting to get more comfortable out there," Gabriel said. "I think having a year in the G League really helped me out, just having the transition from being a college player to the pros."

In a rare move, Gabriel signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Kings last season, but he's fighting for more this season. The Kings might have a need for a lively body who can play multiple positions.

Point guard Semaj Christon chipped in 13 points and 11 assists for the team's second double-double of the evening.

2018 first-round pick Jacob Evans dropped in 18 points and five rebounds to pace the Warriors. Fredette added 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds.

It starts all over again on Tuesday when the Kings return to their home court to face the Heat for another 8 p.m. tipoff. Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers will open the action at 6 p.m. with both teams looking for their first victory.