Kings, Oilers meet with series tied 1-1

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Oilers -128, Kings +108; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Edmonton Oilers in game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Kings won 5-4 in overtime in the last matchup. Adrian Kempe led the Kings with two goals.

Los Angeles is 44-27-11 overall and 16-8-4 against the Pacific Division. The Kings have given up 210 goals while scoring 254 for a +44 scoring differential.

Edmonton is 19-8-1 against the Pacific Division and 49-27-6 overall. The Oilers rank ninth in NHL play with 321 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kempe has scored 28 goals with 47 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 41 goals and 65 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee).

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.