Kings offer support for Keegan Murray through grandma's health scare

Kings offer support for Murray through grandma's health scare originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Keegan Murray has been playing through a difficult time in his personal life.

Murray's father, Kenyon, revealed on Twitter that Murray's grandmother had a stroke while in attendance for the Kings' 115-108 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 31.

"She was able to open her eyes the last couple of days," Murray told NBC Sports California's Kyle Draper and Matt Barnes following Sacramento's win over Golden State on Sunday night. "I know she’s watching right now. I just want to perform for her. That’s what we did.

"We got the win, so I’m grateful she’s able to see this."

Murray only has been around the Kings organization for a handful of months since being the No. 4 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. His teammates are making sure to be there for whatever he needs.

"We didn’t know at first, to be honest," Kings guard Kevin Huerter said Sunday night on NBC Sports California. "It was a couple of games, we didn’t really know.

"Keegan is quiet at heart. Once we found out, we told them we were there for him. And obviously, if he needed to take time, that was up to him. We’re trying to stay out of his business. He’s a brother of ours, and we’re just trying to let him know we’re there for him."

That's the type of team culture coach Mike Brown has been determined to establish in Sacramento.

Throughout summer league, preseason and the regular season's opening 12 games, Murray's composure is undefeated. He has proven the ability to shrug off big nights as well as struggles and continue to be the same collected, efficient player his next time out.

After starting off the season scorching hot, averaging 18.8 points while shooting 41.9 percent from deep, Murray endured the first speed bump of his NBA career and struggled to averages of 7.3 points and a 34.7 field-goal percentage over the next six contests.

He rebounded in the win over the Warriors, however, with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting, one off his career high of 22.

The rookie's NBA journey continues Tuesday night with a home clash against the Brooklyn Nets.