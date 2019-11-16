Kings not happy with two questionable calls late in loss to Lakers

Losing never feels good, but the Sacramento Kings were definitely not happy about the way things went Friday evening at the Staples Center. With the game on the line late, not one, but two plays went against Sacramento, and the Los Angeles Lakers came away with a 99-97 victory.

With 5.5 seconds remaining, Harrison Barnes was called for a blocking foul against LeBron James, which allowed the one of the game's greats to step to the line and knock down a pair of free throws to give his club a 99-97 lead.

"Contact was made," Barnes said. "Who initiated that, that's for replays to decide. And they chose to call that a foul on me and that's something you have to live with."

At least one Kings player was willing to voice his displeasure at the chain of events following the loss.

"One call changed the whole game, it could have gone either way," an angry Buddy Hield said. "It be like that sometimes. When the home team is favored, especially you know, in LA."

The replay is difficult to parse out and is up for interpretation. It was clear that Barnes made a move on the ball, but it was also obvious that James made contact with the defender and cleared space.

"Sometimes you have to let the situation play out," Hield said. "I don't think it was a foul. It was the other way. Ask Rodney what he thinks."

By "ask Rodney," Hield was referring to official Rodney Mott, who called the game along with Sean Wright and Natalie Sago.

Sacramento had another opportunity to either tie or go ahead in the final moments, but this time, the officiating crew allowed the players to continue after contact.

Barnes took an inbounds pass, saw an opening and broke for the basket. It appeared that while trying to recover defensively, James clipped the back of Barnes right heel, which knocked him off balance and sent him careening towards the key.

Barnes continued to stumble towards the basket where he was met by All-Star center Anthony Davis in the lane. The 6-foot-11 big managed to absorb contact from Barnes and swat a last-second shot attempt away to preserve the Lakers win.

It turns out that Barnes going to the paint was the Lakers gameplan all along.

"The one thing we wanted to do was force them inside the 3-point line," James told reporters following the game. "A two doesn't hurt us. They make a two, we call a timeout, see if we can win the game, if not go into overtime. We played it to perfection making them go inside the line and then when you have a shot blocker with the caliber of AD protecting the rim, it just made it a lot tougher on Harrison."

While James saw perfection, the Kings saw an offensive foul or no-call, followed by a second no-call. They'll point to a disparity in free throw attempts on the evening, where they went 9-of-9 from the line, including seven attempts in the fourth quarter, while the Lakers finished 20-for-22.

"It's always the referee's decision to call or not call (a foul)," Bogdan Bogdanovic said. "Sometimes you get calls, sometimes not. Homecourt advantage maybe? Sometimes it goes like that, you know? But it's over, we lost this game and we have to be locked in for Boston."

Sacramento will wait anxiously for the league's Last Two Minute report to drop on Saturday afternoon, although the officials report has zero value when it comes to wins and losses. The league may admit a mistake or two, but there is no recourse. They could also side with the officiating crew at the arena.

A loss is a loss, but the Kings played solid ball against the best the Western Conference has to offer. They played short-handed with De'Aaron Fox (left ankle), Marvin Bagley (right thumb) and Trevor Ariza (right groin) missing the game and they still managed to keep it close with a chance to win late.

