Kings' NBA trade deadline additions relish wild introduction to team

Three Kings got a whirlwind introduction to their new teammates Saturday night.

Delon Wright, Maurice Harkless and Terence Davis debuted for Sacramento in the Kings' buzzer-beating 100-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, just days after being acquired before the NBA trade deadline.

Within hours of meeting their new colleagues, Wright, Harkless and Davis celebrated with them on the Golden 1 Center floor following Harrison Barnes' walk-off, turnaround 3-pointer.

"It's definitely a great way to get started," Harkless said Saturday in a video conference with reporters. "It felt good to be on the floor with the guys, and the dramatic ending -- I couldn't ask for a better ending for the first game, you know?"

Each of the new Kings entered the rotation Saturday. Harkless grabbed a rebound and dished two assists in 11:32, while Davis scored six points and picked up two assists, two rebounds and a steal. Wright, meanwhile, scored four points and added three rebounds and two assists in just shy of 23 minutes.

The trio shared the floor for 12 minutes together Saturday, and the Cavaliers outscored the Kings by 11 points during that time. None of the three had much, if any, time to get to know their new teammates, leading to some understandable kinks in need of ironing out.

"It was a little different, weird," Wright said. "I didn't meet the guys until about two hours before tipoff, and just trying to meet everybody and kind of learn the plays on the fly. But at the end of the day, it's just basketball and we're going out there, playing and just trying to have fun."

The Kings have four games this week, starting with a road date with the San Antonio Spurs on Monday and concluding with the Milwaukee Bucks visiting Golden 1 Center next Saturday on the second half of a back-to-back. Harkless, Wright and Davis are going to have to rely on game experience to develop chemistry with their new teammates.

They'll have to do it in the middle of a playoff chase to boot, with Sacramento in possession of the Western Conference's final play-in spot as of Sunday.

"It's gonna get tougher from here," Harkless said. "The second half of the season, especially when now you have four teams fighting for two playoff spots, it's gonna be even tougher. But it's a challenge that I'm up for, I'm sure the guys here are up for and, like I said, they've been playing well and building something here, so we just gotta continue to do that and pick up the intensity on the defensive end, and I think we'll be fine."

If Saturday's introduction was any indication, Harkless, Davis and Wright need to buckle in for a wild ride.