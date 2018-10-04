Kings' NBA draft board, projected record possibly leaked on Twitter

General manager Vlade Divac and the Kings might have just learned the value of keeping your dry erase boards clean and free of sensitive information.

There's never a dull moment for the Sacramento Kings.

On Wednesday afternoon, UC Santa Barbara basketball coach Joe Pasternack tweeted a photo of one of his former players, Gabe Vincent, signing a contract with the Kings.

At initial glance, the photo looks innocent enough. But upon further review, the Kings might want to rethink allowing photo ops in their general manager's office.

That's because the whiteboard in the background appears to reveal a couple of items that the team might not want made public.

First up, a possible draft order from the 2018 NBA Draft, listing DeAndre Ayton, followed by Marvin Bagley, Luka Doncic, Michael Porter Jr., Mo Bamba and Miles Bridges.

It's not the way the draft went, but it shows what the Kings might have been thinking before June 21. They apparently were very high on Porter before injury issues popped up.

Ok, Kings were dumb enough to take a picture in front of a white board. Seems to include their draft board (Ayton, Bagley, Doncic), their projected record for this year (29 wins) and wait wtf is that pic.twitter.com/cdwAusbDhz — Greg (@gwiss) October 3, 2018

zoom in on the red circles - looks like the Kings draft board, possibly their projected record, and a hilarious picture pic.twitter.com/aFlFnDbduK — SactownBabyGiraffe (@TimMaxwell22) October 3, 2018

Hiding in the lower right corner of Vlade Divac's whiteboard is "29-53." Is that a possible reference to the Kings' expected record this season?

Just in case you needed more proof that it's Divac's office, a photoshopped picture of the former Kings center as "The Vladfather" can be found to the right of his head.

Lol. Btw, check out the pic Vlade Divac has pinned to his office whiteboard pic.twitter.com/Xpu93lcXbO — Ross MacLeod (@CanOnlyBeOne_) October 3, 2018

This is also fantastic pic.twitter.com/s4tWJUUQaj — Jon Wilson (@WhoIsJonWilson) October 3, 2018

Nothing in the realm of "top secret" was revealed, but the photo instantly became meme-worthy on Twitter. There's a good chance that someone in the Kings office is on dry-eraser duty for the next few weeks.



