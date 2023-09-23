How Kings Mountain football's 'Agent 0' was No. 1 in his team's rout of North Gaston

KINGS MOUNTAIN — Robert Kendrick made one dream come true Friday when the Kings Mountain football standout announcing his plan to attend Norfolk State University. Later, the Mountaineers’ 5-foot-11, 170-pound running back displayed why he’ll soon be playing Division I football.

Kendrick helped steady a jittery Kings Mountain offense with 198 yards on 21 carries and four touchdowns, leading his team to a 42-0 victory over North Gaston.

“Really, my teammates (motivated me),” he said. “I know we played a good game last week; came together as a team. We had some mental mistakes, but we cleaned up a lot (Friday). That was just my motivation plan for the guys.

“I know when I’m out there and not doing my best, I’m hurting (my team) more than anything.”

On its opening drive, the Mountaineers made it clear they intended to feed their senior workhorse. After his first carry went for 10 yards, Kendrick’s second touch wound up in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown.

Despite dominating in every facet, the Mountaineers held a mere 7-0 lead after more than a quarter of play. Finishing drives was particularly an issue as Kings Mountain missing field goals on consecutive possessions.

Kendrick restored order on the Mountaineers’ following drive, rushing for 39 yards on five carries. He’d cap the drive with a 4-yard TD scamper to give his team a 14-0 advantage midway through the second quarter.

Just before halftime, Kendrick added a 12-yard TD run to put Kings Mountain up three scores. At halftime, Kendrick had as many touchdowns (3) as North Gaston first downs.

Kendrick’s night ended with a 31-yard touchdown run in the third. The Mountaineers later added a fumble return for a touchdown by Eli Lipscomb, in addition to a Josiah Hill TD run midway through the fourth.

“We love our running back corps; it’s definitely a strength of our football team. But eventually we know everyone will try to stack the box and keep you from running it. We have to get better (at passing the football), and we’ll continue to work at it” Kings Mountain coach Strait Herron said. “Defensively, we’re getting better every week. (Defensive coordinator Bobby Carroll) is doing a good job on that side of the football; those guys fly around and hustle to the football. Two straight shutouts? I’m very pleased.”

Kings Mountain (5-0, 2-0 Big South 3A) hosts Forestview next week. North Gaston (3-2, 1-1) travels to Ashbrook.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: NCHSAA football: Kings Mountain ends North Gaston's win streak