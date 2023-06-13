Kings Mountain football standout Curtis Simpson is bound for Chapel Hill.

Simpson announced his plan to attend the University of North Carolina on Tuesday via Twitter. The 6-4, 200-pound edge rusher chose the Tar Heels over more than a dozen schools, among them Auburn, Appalachian State, UConn, Duke, Michigan, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

LEAVING A LEGACY: A.J. Richardson, Curtis Simpson keeping Kings Mountain defense's hard-hitting legacy alive

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

KINGS MOUNTAIN FOOTBALL: 5-time S.C. state champion Strait Herron is new head coach

“1000% COMMITTED,” he said, accompanied by a photo of him decked out in UNC’s Carolina blue attire.

Simpson emerged for the Mountaineers his sophomore season, racking up 45 tackles (16 for a loss) to go with eight sacks. He took things up a notch in 2022, finishing with 74 tackles (36 for a loss), 23 sacks and 33 hurries. Simpson also caused two fumbles, recovered a fumble and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Chapel Hill is a popular destination for Cleveland County football standouts, particularly of late. Former Kings Mountain standout Kobe Paysour is on the UNC roster, in addition to Shelby’s Malaki Hamrick and Spencer Triplett.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Kings Mountain star Curtis Simpson commits to UNC football