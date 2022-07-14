Kings, Mavericks show some interest in Shabazz Muhammad

For the player whose future everyone thought was preordained, there are, 10 years later, no guarantees. The Sacramento Kings have invited him in for a Vegas workout; they’re in need of a wing. The Mavericks, he says, have made some overtures. He hopes they see his commitment to his body (“He looks great,’’ Howland says. “He really got his body right.’’ ), his footwork, his offense. But Muhammad believes his greatest asset isn’t going to show up on a court. It’s his story and his circuitous path. His experiences, and the humility gained by them, have taught him how to be a better teammate and even more, the value of being a good teammate. By just being in a locker room, he can help younger players. Let them see his appreciation for a second chance, how hard he’s worked and how far he’s traveled just to make it back. Maybe then they’ll understand what he didn’t all those years ago, that there is a difference between merely arriving and succeeding, and that there is no such thing as can’t miss.

Source: Dana O’Neil @ The Athletic

