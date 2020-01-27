Kings' Martin Frk breaks hardest shot record during AHL All-Star event

The young King has a rocket. (Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During the 2012 NHL All-Star Weekend, Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara smashed his own record for hardest shot recorded, with a mind-blowing 108.8 MPH shot.

It appeared to be unbreakable. With the freakish stature of the 6-foot-9 defenceman, it was assumed that a player with a similar physique would be needed to put enough power behind a shot, to break Chara’s record.

Standing at 6-foot-1, Los Angeles Kings depth forward Martin Frk was able to set a new record during the AHL All-Star events.

"Who's Shea Weber anyway?!"



Martin Frk of the @ontarioreign had the shot heard round the world at the #AHLAllStar game, shattering the old Hardest Shot record with a 109.2 mph blast! pic.twitter.com/N5z6nliMj6 — AHL (@TheAHL) January 27, 2020

Frk now holds the record for hardest shot recorded in professional hockey with a 109.2 MPH slapper. Absolutely insane to imagine being in between the pipes for that.

Former teammate within the Detroit Red Wings organization, Matthew Ford, was the first one to congratulate the 26-year-old on his achievement with an emphatic celebratory collision.

Soon after, every skater that was on the ice made way to Frk and was able to create a huddle of head pats and fist bumps, before the Kings forward was able to make a second lap to thank the fans in attendance.

Frk has certainly shown off his rocket of a shot this season for the Ontario Reign, scoring 20 goals through just 33 games played.

During his short stint with the Kings earlier this season, he was able to score three goals in four games, including a two-goal season debut against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 27.

