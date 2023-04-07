Kings list Fox, Sabonis and several others as questionable for Friday’s game vs. Warriors

The Kings have discussed the possibility of shutting down some of their best players in recent days as they prepare for their first playoff appearance since 2006.

That could happen as soon as Friday when they play host to the Golden State Warriors in what was thought to be a potential first-round playoff preview. The Kings listed four starters and several key reserves on their injury report for Friday’s game at Golden 1 Center.

De’Aaron Fox (ankle), Kevin Huerter (knee), Keegan Murray (ankle), Domantas Sabonis (ankle), Trey Lyles (shoulder), Malik Monk (leg) and Davion Mitchell (knee) are listed as questionable. Matthew Dellavedova, who underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a fractured index finger, is out.

The Kings (48-32) are third in the Western Conference with two games remaining in the regular season. The Warriors (42-38) are sixth. If they hold their current positions in the standings, the Kings and Warriors will meet in the first round of the playoffs.

The Kings still have a chance to catch the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed. In order for that to happen, the Kings would have to win their last two games against the Warriors and Denver Nuggets. The Grizzlies would also have to lose their last two games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

A win by the Warriors on Friday might help Sacramento avoid a first-round series against the defending NBA champions. The Warriors would move up to fifth in the West. The Los Angeles Clippers would fall to sixth, at least temporarily.

The Kings went 3-1 against the Clippers during the regular season. They are 1-2 against the Warriors going into Friday’s game. The Warriors beat the Kings 130-125 on Oct. 23 and 116-113 on Nov. 7 in San Francisco. The Kings beat the Warriors 122-115 on Nov. 13 in Sacramento.