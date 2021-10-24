Kings likely to move Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield recently broke Peja Stojakovic’s franchise record for three-pointers, but it remains to be seen how many more threes he’ll make for the Kings. “Buddy’s going to be gone,” one NBA executive told HoopsHype bluntly. “They already traded him and had a done deal.”

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

News, notes, quotes and analysis from Sacramento Kings-Utah Jazz game:

– Crew chief explains ejection of Joe Ingles

– Davion Mitchell electrifies crowd with defense

– Buddy Hield breaks Peja Stojakovic’s record

– Surprise appearance by Marvin Bagley III

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:55 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Buddy Hield on three-point record: “Passing a guy like Peja Stojakovic, he is a Sacramento Kings legend” #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:33 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

The Kings have their home opener spoiled by the Utah Jazz, but Sacramento shows a lot of fight in the 110-101 loss. Hear from Luke Walton, Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell.

FULL VIDEOS: https://t.co/JRxThRriw1 pic.twitter.com/sT0T4gt8Ts – 3:42 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Buddy Hield on passing Peja Stojakovic to become the Kings franchise leader for 3-pointers, how he became a good shooter while growing up in the Bahamas, his costly turnover & high praise for Davion Mitchell.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/xgdkfViYmv pic.twitter.com/Oe3WRB9jI9 – 3:17 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield on Davion Mitchell’s on-ball defense: pic.twitter.com/oCHRkD0WTl – 2:03 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield on surpassing Peja Stojakovic for Kings all-time leader in 3-pointers: pic.twitter.com/GcVABOL24X – 1:58 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Buddy Hield said he thinks Kings rookie Davion Mitchell is the best on-ball defender in the league already. – 1:43 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Buddy Hield on Davion Mitchell: “I think he’s the best on-ball defender in the league. The way he hawks the ball is different. His lateral movement. The way he closes out is different. It’s just a special gift he has.” – 1:43 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

“I think he’s the best on-ball defender in the league.” -Buddy Hield on Davion Mitchell – 1:42 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

I thought Luke Walton keeping Buddy Hield on the bench for so long in the fourth, when the Jazz were surging, it did Utah a big favor. The Jazz really had issues with him tonight – 1:41 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield said that Steph Curry is now his favorite player in the league. Loves how he works and shoots the lights out. – 1:39 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings make a stop, Buddy Hield nearly throws the ball out of bounds looking to advance it, Haliburton saves it, Jazz take it away and leads to a three-point opportunity from Rudy Gobert. 104-97 Jazz under a minute to play – 12:26 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

There’s the Buddy Hield crunch time turnover we all fear. – 12:25 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield is back in the game for Kings. Fox, Mitchell, Hield, Barnes and Holmes. – 12:20 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

There are lots of things I don’t know about basketball, but one thing I do is that you shouldn’t leave Buddy Hield open for 3s. – 12:02 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Oof, big mistake from Forrest to just leave Buddy Hield, of all people, open from 3. Ingles ejection really hurting Utah. – 12:01 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz are ushering Buddy Hield into a superlative night. Can’t leave that good a shooter as wide open as the Jazz are leaving him time and again. And it’s as simple as not tagging him in transition – 12:01 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Buddy Hield with his 6th 3-pointer tonight, Kings go back on-top 87-83 with 10:06 to go. Harrison Barnes with 18 points and 13 boards tonight for Sacramento – 12:01 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

The Lakers are fighting amongst themselves in LA. Meanwhile, Buddy Hield has 22 points on 6/14 from 3pt. – 12:01 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield with his 6th 3-pointer. He’s up to 22 points. Kings lead 87-83. – 12:00 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield is up to 19 points off the bench. – 11:52 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings with a 52-46 halftime lead over the Jazz. Harrison Barnes 12pts, Buddy Hield 11pts for Sacramento. Utah led by Donovan Mitchell’s 12 points. – 11:10 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield already has 10 3-point attempts. – 11:06 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Buddy Hield is fired up as he extends the Kings lead. Jazz timeout. Hield up to 8 points in 8 minutes – Sacramento leads 31-24 10:29 2nd. – 10:45 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Buddy Hield is just 2 of 7 from 3-point range, but he has eight points and four rebounds in eight minutes. – 10:45 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield has surpassed Peja Stojakovic as the Kings’ all-time leader in 3-point makes with 1071. – 10:39 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Buddy Hield has just become the Kings franchise record holder for three-pointers made, passing Peja Stojakovic on the all-time list. – 10:39 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield has broken Peja Stojakovic’s franchise record for 3-point goals. Stojakovic made 1,070 in 518 games for the Kings from 1998-2006. Hield now has 1,071 in 332 games. – 10:38 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Buddy Hield guarding Donovan Mitchell off the bench… – 10:23 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Buddy Hield in for Terence Davis II at the 6:53 mark out of the first timeout. – 10:22 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Marvin Bagley III, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton all shared a moment with former teammate Hassan Whiteside at midcourt during pregame warmups. Davion Mitchell and Donovan Mitchell exchanged a hug and a handshake. – 9:48 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

If Harkless can’t play tonight, my prediction would be that Buddy Hield jumps back into the starting lineup with the Jazz starting Conley, Mitchell, O’Neal, Bogdanovic and Gobert. – 2:36 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

If Kings forward Maurice Harkless (hip) can’t play against the Utah Jazz tomorrow, do you start Buddy Hield or Terence Davis in a three-guard lineup … Tristan Thompson in a jumbo package … or do you go with Marvin Bagley III? – 9:16 PM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Kings Buddy Hield tied Peja Stojakovic for 3-point makes with the franchise. 1070. 🤯 (Via @AP) – 6:46 AM

Matt George: Tristan Thompson just took the mic from Buddy Hield during a question about the offseason trade rumors and told the media that Buddy is a King, he can’t control the past, and that he will get Buddy open with a lot of screens. -via Twitter @MattGeorgeSAC / September 27, 2021

Jason Jones: Buddy Hield said he can’t control trade talk but it’s his job to play and play at a high level. -via Twitter @mr_jasonjones / September 27, 2021

The 76ers were widely believed to be holding out for a chance to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, but Lillard recently said he isn’t leaving Portland, “not right now at least.” As for Sacramento, sources have suggested the 76ers would only be willing to consider an offer that includes De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton. The Kings are unlikely to part with either player, but they can offer Buddy Hield, a prolific 3-point shooter who would space the floor for Joel Embiid; Marvin Bagley III, a former No. 2 pick who has yet to reach his potential; and other assets, including multiple first-round draft picks. -via Sacramento Bee / August 31, 2021