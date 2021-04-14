Kings of Leon, Ann Wilson will perform ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Clint Capela added 19 points and 21 rebounds, and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Toronto Raptors 107-103 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in eight games. ''Our depth is something we talked about when the season started, and now it's really showing,'' said Kevin Huerter, who scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half for Atlanta. Brandon Goodwin added 18 points for the Hawks, who were missing seven injured players including Trae Young, who has sat out two games with a left calf contusion after a 42-point, nine-assist performance against Chicago on Friday night.