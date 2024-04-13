Kings legend Chris Webber discusses his new memoir; says Sacramento plays prominent role

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Former Kings legend Chris Webber chats with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about authoring his new memoir “By God’s Grace”, which documents his Hall-of-Fame basketball career from the University of Michigan to the NBA, his time with the Fab-5 and the infamous timeout he called in the NCAA championship game.

Webber, 51, talks about his motivations for writing the book, what he learned about himself while working on the memoir and explains the role Sacramento plays in his life.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.