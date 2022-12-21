Kings-Lakers gameday live: Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, LeBron James injury updates

The Kings could be missing two key starters when they play host to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. The Lakers have some injury concerns of their own.

The Kings (16-13) listed center Domantas Sabonis and forward Harrison Barnes as questionable on their injury report Tuesday. Sabonis is dealing with left hand soreness. Barnes has a sore right quad.

The Lakers (13-17) are missing eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis (foot) and Juan Tascano-Anderson (ankle). LeBron James (ankle) is considered probable. Russell Westbrook (foot) is questionable and Austin Reaves (ankle) is doubtful.

Barnes and Sabonis got banged up in Monday’s 125-119 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Barnes left the game at the end of the third quarter and did not return. Sabonis finished the game despite taking blows to the hand, the face and other assorted parts, posting 28 points, 23 rebounds and seven assists.

Sabonis recorded his eighth consecutive double-double and his NBA-leading 21st of the season. Nikola Jokic is second with 20 followed by Davis (18), Tyrese Haliburton (18), Bobby Portis (17) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (17).

Queta time?

Neemias Queta, a 2021 second-draft pick now in his second season as a two-way player with the Kings, served as the primary backup to Sabonis in Monday’s game against the Hornets.

Kings coach Mike Brown explained he is still searching for the right player to fill that role after experimenting with Richaun Holmes and Chimezie Metu. Brown indicated Queta, the first player from Portugal to appear in an NBA game, will have a chance to earn the backup role going forward.

“I’m going to give Neemie an opportunity and if Neemie doesn’t work out, I’ll go back to another guy,” Brown said.

It remains to be seen whether Brown would start Queta if Sabonis is unable to play. Brown could also turn to Holmes, Metu or Alex Len, each of whom has experience as a starter.

Westbrook out

The Lakers announced Westbrook has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Kings. Westbrook is averaging 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists in a backup role this season.

Lakers at Kings

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Golden 1 Center

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: Kings -6.0

Over/under: 240

Injury report

Lakers: PROBABLE — LeBron James (ankle). QUESTIONABLE — Russell Westbrook (foot). DOUBTFUL — Austin Reaves (ankle). OUT — Anthony Davis (foot); Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle).

Kings: QUESTIONABLE — Harrison Barnes (quad); Domantas Sabonis (hand). OUT — Chima Moneke (G League).

Dec. 21 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Dec. 23 vs. Washington Wizards

Dec. 27 vs. Denver Nuggets

Dec. 28 vs. Denver Nuggets

Dec. 30 vs. Utah Jazz