Kings' Keegan Murray scores 26 impressive points in California Classic debut

Kings' Murray stars in impressive California Classic debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings surprised a lot of fans and experts when they took Keegan Murray with the No. 4 overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft over Purdue guard Jaden Ivey. But in the first glimpse of the Iowa product, Sacramento has to like what it saw.

Murray scored a game-high 26 points in the Kings' California Classic opener against the Warriors at Chase Center on Saturday. He shot 10-of-14 from the field, 4-of-5 from 3-point range and grabbed eight rebounds in Sacramento's 86-68 win.

The 21-year-old forward was the best player on the court in San Francisco, showing off all the skills that attracted the Kings to him.

Murray got the scoring started with a corner 3-pointer, a play he later said was drawn up by the coaching staff to get him comfortable.

"I think we have a really good chemistry as a team, especially these last three days, I felt we've bonded really well on and off the court," Murray told reporters after the game. "For me, I saw the first shot go in and that kind of sparked my confidence a little bit. Honestly, that helps a lot especially in your first professional action, so that first shot went in and I felt comfortable the rest of the way."

Murray officially signed his NBA rookie contract earlier on Saturday and then he balled out in his first game since being drafted.

The new-look Kings have high hopes for Murray, and if Saturday's performance is any indication, he could be part of a bright future in Sacramento.