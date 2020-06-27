Kings' Jabari Parker seen playing tennis after positive coronavirus test

Three days after Jabari Parker announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus, the Kings forward was photographed playing tennis at Longfellow Park in Chicago on Saturday, TMZ Sports reported.

The Kings released a statement to NBC Sports California regarding the matter:

"We are aware of the report and are gathering additional information. We have no further comment at this time."

Parker was one of three Kings players to test positive for coronavirus this week. Center Alex Len also acknowledged a positive test while guard Buddy Hield reportedly contracted the virus.

"Several days ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately self-isolated in Chicago which is where I remain," Parker said in a statement released Wednesday. "I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season."

The Kings are one of 22 teams slated to head to Orlando, Florida in the next two weeks for the NBA's 2019-20 season restart at the Disney World complex.

While several Kings players have returned to Sacramento to train at Golden 1 Center, Parker has remained in Chicago, and there's no official word on when he will be allowed to join the team before heading to Orlando.

Parker came to the Kings with Len in a February trade with the Atlanta Hawks. The former No. 2 overall draft pick appeared in one game for Sacramento, in which he scored four points and grabbed four rebounds in 15 minutes.

