Buddy Hield won the NBA 3-point contest in dramatic fashion, and his Kings teammates loved to see it.

Hield beat out Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker on his last shot of the night, sending his squad into a social-media frenzy.

Yyyeeeeesssiiiiirrrr!!!!! @buddyhield You know what's going onnnn!!! 💪💪💪🔥🔥🔥😤😤😤#242 🇧🇸 — Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) February 16, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yeessssssir Love!!! That's big time @buddyhield it's only right you won one of these 💯💯 — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) February 16, 2020

Congrats my boy!!!!!!! Buddy buckets 🔥🔥 https://t.co/n4JUwf3vgo — Kyle J Guy (@kylejguy5) February 16, 2020

The Kings' Twitter account relished in the win, too, chirping their counterparts with the Suns and NBA 2K for jumping the gun with their predictions.

Story continues

DraftKings gave Hield only the sixth-best odds to win the 3-point contest (+700), with only Zach LaVine and Devonte' Graham having worse chances in the oddsmakers' eyes.

[RELATED: Purple Talk Podcast breaks down Kings at All-Star break]

Hield became the first King to win the competition since Peja Stojaković won back-to-back in 2002 and 2003. NBA All-Star Weekend is in Indianapolis in 2021, and Hield can join Stojaković, Craig Hodges, Jeff Hornacek, Mark Price and Jason Kapono as the only players to win multiple 3-point contests.

His teammates and social-media colleagues will once again have their Twitter fingers ready to go if he does.

Kings get hyped during Buddy Hield's dramatic NBA 3-point Contest win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area