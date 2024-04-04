Kings' Huerter has surgery, expected to be ready for start of next season

Kevin Huerter officially underwent season-ending left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, the Kings announced Wednesday night.

The Kings expect the shooting guard to be ready for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure on Huerter on Wednesday at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.

Huerter sustained the injury in the Kings' overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies on March 18, and an MRI on March 21 confirmed he suffered a dislocated shoulder and labral tear.

Kevin Huerter won't return tonight due to a left shoulder injury https://t.co/SX32uuoR5N — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 19, 2024

Huerter's agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on March 29 that the sixth-year NBA player would undergo season-ending surgery.

In his second season with the Kings, Huerter averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 64 games (59 starts). He shot 44.3 percent from the field and a career-low 36.1 percent from 3-point range.

The Kings also are without Malik Monk, who sustained a sprained right MCL in a March 29 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidate will be re-evaluated in four weeks, meaning he likely would miss a potential first-round NBA playoff series.

Sacramento (44-31) currently holds the Western Conference's No. 8 seed following the Phoenix Suns' (45-31) win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at Footprint Center.

Without their top two shooting guard, the Kings are relying on Davion Mitchell, Keon Ellis and Chris Duarte to pick up the slack.