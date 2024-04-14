Kings to host Warriors in West 9-vs-10 play-in game Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Here we go again: The Warriors and the Kings will play each other in another win-or-go-home postseason game, this time in the NBA Play-In Tournament at 7 p.m. PT on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center.

Sacramento (46-36) secured the Western Conference’s No. 9 seed and Golden State (46-36) stayed at No. 10 after they both won their regular-season finales Sunday. The winner of Tuesday’s game will advance to the final play-in game Friday, while the loser's season will end.

The No. 7 New Orleans Pelicans will host the No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers in the other West play-in game, with the winner advancing to a first-round playoff series against the No. 2 Denver Nuggets and the loser having one more chance to move on in Friday’s game. The winner of Friday’s game will play the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder.

Both Western Conference games will take place Tuesday because the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Eastern Conference’s 7-vs.-8 play-in game against the Miami Heat, and their arena is being used by the NHL's Flyers on Tuesday.

The Warriors and Kings split their four regular-season matchups, with Golden State winning the first two on Oct. 27 and Nov. 1. Sacramento won the last two meetings on Nov. 28 (In-Season Tournament) and Jan. 25.

The Northern California rivals met last year in a thrilling first-round playoff series, which the Warriors won in seven, and now they will play a knockout game in Sacramento, with one team's season ending Tuesday night.

Tuesday's Warriors-Kings game will be broadcast on TNT. NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California will provide pregame and postgame coverage for both teams, with the game broadcast on TNT.

"Warriors Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 6 p.m. PT, an hour before tip-off, and "Kings Pregame Live" on NBC Sports California will start at 6:30 p.m. PT, 30 minutes before the game.

Here are the final Western Conference standings, first-round playoff matchups and play-in teams:

Playoff teams

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

2. Denver Nuggets

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

4. Los Angeles Clippers

5. Dallas Mavericks

6. Phoenix Suns

Play-in teams

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Los Angeles Lakers

9. Sacramento Kings

10. Golden State Warriors

First-round playoff matchups

No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. TBD No. 8 seed

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. TBD No. 7 seed

No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 6 Phoenix Suns

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas Mavericks