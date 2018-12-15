Kings hilariously troll Steph Curry over moon landing conspiracy comments

The Sacramento Kings had some fun at Steph Curry’s expense on Friday night. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Warriors star Steph Curry said earlier this week on a podcast that he didn’t think man had ever landed on the moon.

And while he later admitted he was joking — only after NASA invited him to Houston to observe moon rocks in person — it didn’t stop others in the league from having fun at his expense.

So when the Warriors walked in to the Golden 1 Center on Friday night for their game against Sacramento, the Kings didn’t miss a beat.

Sacramento played a clip from the moon landing and the children’s song “Zoom, Zoom, Zoom, We’re Going to the Moon” while announcing the Warriors starting lineup on Friday, hilariously trolling Curry in the process.

The Kings showed moon landing footage during Warriors' intros to troll Steph. 😂 pic.twitter.com/DReQr2ISVE — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2018





Curry and the Warriors didn’t take it too hard, though. They could all be seen laughing and dancing to the music throughout the video.

The move, though, didn’t quite work out for the Kings in the end. Golden State edged out Sacramento late in the fourth quarter with a 17-5 run to grab the 130-125 win. Curry dropped 35 points, shooting 11-of-23 from the field, seven rebounds and six assists. Kevin Durant was close behind with 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Buddy Hield and De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 27 and 25 points, respectively, while Willie Cauley-Stein put up 22.

