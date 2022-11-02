Kings-Heat gameday live: Jimmy Butler ruled out; De’Aaron Fox’s knee; Tyler Herro’s eye

Note: Come back to this story throughout the day for the latest news, notes and injury updates on today’s game.

With De’Aaron Fox out due to a knee injury, second-year guard Davion Mitchell will likely make his first start of the season when the Kings face the Miami Heat on Wednesday at FTX Arena.

Miami might have to find someone to start in place of Tyler Herro.

Kings coach Mike Brown turned to Mitchell when Fox went down with the injury in Monday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets. Mitchell responded with a season-high 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting.

Brown will need more of the same from Mitchell after an MRI revealed that Fox suffered a bone bruise in his right knee. There is no official timetable for Fox’s return, but there is hope he could be back soon depending on the resolution of symptoms.

The Kings (2-4) are seeking their third consecutive victory. They beat the Heat 119-113 on Saturday in Sacramento before opening a four-game road trip with a 115-108 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

The Kings will catch Miami (2-5) on the second night of a back-to-back after the Heat defeated the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday. The Heat won the game but lost Herro, who left the game with an eye injury and did not return.

According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro’s eye contusion looked better following the game. However, Spoelstra said Herro’s status for Wednesday’s game against the Kings was uncertain.

Herro scored 34 points in Saturday’s loss to the Kings. Fox stepped up defensively to stop Herro’s scoring barrage in the final minutes to help his team hold on for the win. If Herro is unavailable, Spoelstra could start Duncan Robinson, Max Strus or Gabe Vincent in the backcourt next to Kyle Lowry.

Strus scored 24 points in 33 minutes against the Warriors. Robinson had 17 points in 26 minutes. Vincent had four points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes. Vincent is a Stockton native who went undrafted out of UC Santa Barbara in 2018. He signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Kings in October 2018 and spent two seasons with the G League Stockton Kings.

Update

Herro was not listed on the Heat’s injury report Wednesday, so he is expected to be available against the Kings. Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are still out.

Lyles cleared to play

Kings forward Trey Lyles has been cleared to play against Miami after being listed as questionable due to right foot soreness.

Butler ruled out

The Heat have ruled Jimmy Butler out due to left hip tightness. The six-time All-Star is averaging 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Kings at Heat

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: FTX Arena

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: Heat -6.0

Over/under: 221

Injury report

Kings: QUESTIONABLE — Trey Lyles (foot). OUT — De’Aaron Fox (knee).

Heat: OUT — Victor Oladipo (knee); Omer Yurtseven (ankle).

