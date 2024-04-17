Kings head coach Mike Brown gushes about Sacramento’s defensive effort in 118-94 win over Warriors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about Tuesday’s 118-94 win over the Warriors in the the Play-In game, eliminating Golden State thanks in large part to an impressive defensive effort from Sacramento, the many standout performances in the victory, hold Klay Thompson scoreless and looking ahead to facing the Pelicans on Friday night in New Orleans in a second Play-In game.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.