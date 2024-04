Kings head coach Mike Brown on the season coming to an end in New Orleans following loss to Pelicans

Kings head coach Mike Brown on the season coming to an end in New Orleans following loss to Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown shares his observations on Friday’s 105-98 loss to the Pelicans in the Play-In Tournament, Sacramento’s season ending with a sixth loss to New Orleans, the impact of the Pelicans’ bench and the disappointment of heading into the offseason.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.