Kings have offered Bogdan Bogdanovic a $51.4 million extension, but he may wait to sign it

The Sacramento Kings want to keep Bogdan Bogdanovic around for the long term. The team has reportedly offered Bogdanovic a max extension worth $51.4 million, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. Problem is, Bogdanovic is in no hurry to sign that deal.

Instead, Bogdanovic may wait out the deal, hoping to get more in free agency. The 27-year-old Bogdanovic is set to be a restricted free agent in the offseason, and could receive a better offer from another team. In that scenario, the Kings would have a chance to match that deal to keep Bogdanovic around.

While Bogdanovic hasn’t signed the team’s offer just yet, he has expressed a desire to stay with the Kings long term, according to the Bee.

“I would like to stay,” Bogdanovic said. “Everyone knows that I love Sacramento. Everyone loves to be here. It’s a great group of guys. I’m happy right now and I was happy all these years, but I don’t want to rush anything.”

After years of struggling, the Kings showed signs of promise last season. The team still finished 39-43 and out of the playoffs, but the team’s young core provides optimism that the best is yet to come.

Though Bogdanovic isn’t a starter, the Kings consider him an important part of their future. While turning down $51.4 million is a risk, especially for a player who doesn’t start, Bodganovic is betting on himself to exceed expectations this season.

