Kings' Harrison Barnes won't shave beard until team gets back to .500

If you've been wondering why Kings forward Harrison Barnes has been rocking a longer beard these days, there's a method to the madness.

Barnes said he won't be shaving his beard until Sacramento gets back to a .500 record.

Harrison Barnes isn't cutting his hair or shaving until the Kings hit .500 or the season ends. He made the vow in mid-December and looks pretty rugged these days. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 12, 2020

Harrison Barnes says he won't shave until the Kings are above .500 (or the season comes to an end).



Started December -------------------->February 12 👇 pic.twitter.com/GdtMndbVGC



— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 13, 2020

The Kings entered Wednesday's game in Dallas with a 21-32 record, so it won't happen anytime soon.

However, after Sacramento's Dec. 15 blowout win over the Warriors at Chase Center, the team's record was 12-14. If that was the night Barnes made the decree, it made a lot more sense then.

How was he supposed to know the team would rattle off seven straight losses to end the calendar year, and thus Barnes' chances of ending 2019 cleanly shaven.

There might not be anyone rooting harder for an 11-game Kings winning streak than Barnes' barber.

