Kings Guard Gaming reaches THE TIPOFF finals, lose to Raptors Uprising

Kings Guard Gaming fell just short of winning "THE TIPOFF," the first of three in-season tournaments for the NBA 2K League.

KGG made it all the way to the finals of the tournament where they faced off against Raptors Uprising GC, the hottest team in the league right now. The series wasn't very competitive with the Raptors sweeping the Kings in back-to-back blowout victories.

It's not a surprising outcome given the Raptors' success this season. They're the lone remaining undefeated squad at 9-0 in the regular season. The tournament win for the Raptors secures them the $70,000 first-place prize and the first tournament banner which connects with the next two tournament banners to create "THE BANNER CHAIN."

The Kings can hold their heads high on a successful tournament. Not only do they take away the $50,000 second place prize, but they also proved themselves as one of the top dogs in the NBA 2K League.

All 23 teams participated in the group stage of the tournament. Kings Guard breezed through their group going 3-1 to advance to the quarterfinals where they would take on Grizz Gaming.

The Kings and Grizz played each other earlier in the regular season which resulted in a sweep for the Kings to win that matchup and this series would see the same thing happen advancing the Kings to the semifinals.

Once again, the Kings faced off against another team they've played in the regular season, Jazz Gaming. The regular-season matchup was a sweep for the Kings, but this time it took the Kings all three games to beat the Jazz and move on to the finals.

Kings Guard Gaming went 7-4 throughout the tournament which started on Tuesday. They will look to continue that momentum when the regular season continues for them on June 25 against T-Wolves Gaming. KGG currently sits at 6-3 in Season 3, putting them in a tie for 6th place.

Kings Guard also announced on Tuesday that they'll be teaming up with IOGEAR to enhance their gameplay in the 2020 NBA 2K League Season. IOGEAR will provide the Kings with tools and accessories to use during gameplay to deliver "pro-quality content to fans."

Kings Guard Gaming reaches THE TIPOFF finals, lose to Raptors Uprising originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area