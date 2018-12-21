Kings guard Buddy Hield is actually a year older than everyone thought

Buddy Hield says he’s actually a year older than people think. (AP Photo)

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield is 25. It says so on NBA.com and Basketball-Reference. Turns out, that’s not right. Hield is actually 26, and says it’s not his fault everyone has his date of birth listed incorrectly.

Yes, an age-related scandal has hit the NBA. It all started after Hield revealed to the team’s broadcasters that he turned 26 on Monday. That comment raised a few eyebrows, so Hield was asked to clarify.

He said he believes it’s an error that got picked up multiple places, according to James Ham of NBC Sports.

“That’s their fault, not my fault,” Hield said when asked why everywhere, including the NBA’s website, has him listed as 25. “The first time I saw it on Wikipedia, my mom said, ‘Why do they have your age wrong?’ I said, ‘I have no idea.’”

As Hield explains, his birthyear has always been listed on his passport as 1992. Hield was born in the Bahamas. He says the Kings have seen his passport and know his actual age. Kings general manager Vlade Divac confirmed Hield was born in 1992, and isn’t sure why Hield’s birthdate was listed differently elsewhere.

Regardless of his age, Hield has been able to take a step forward in 2018. The 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 19.9 points and five rebounds per game for the Kings.

He’s turned himself into a solid contributor who should help the Kings for years to come as long as he starts aging at a normal rate.

