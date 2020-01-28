Kings guard De’Aaron Fox intentionally misses FT, swoops in for OT-forcing putback (video)

The Kings trailed the Timberwolves by 27 with 15 minutes left, made a furious comeback and cut their deficit to just two points with 4.7 seconds let.

The problem? De'Aaron Fox had only one free throw remaining.

But Fox found a way. He threw the ball off the bottom of the rim, jetted through the lane and converted the putback to tie the game.

Fox broke the plane of the free-throw line before the ball hit the rim and should have been called for a violation. But he also came close enough to get away with it. Few could pull that off.

Sacramento beat Minnesota in overtime.