Kings GM Vlade Divac approves of Doc Rivers' tribute to Dirk Nowitzki originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Something happened at the end of the Clippers-Mavericks game on Monday night that you don't see often, if ever.

With 9.4 seconds remaining and the Clippers leading 121-112, coach Doc Rivers grabbed the public address announcer's microphone and implored the fans in Los Angeles to give Dirk Nowitzki a standing ovation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was a surreal scene, one that caught the attention of Vlade Divac.

The Kings GM sent out this tweet shortly after the moment happened in Los Angeles.

Nowitzki and Divac's careers overlapped by seven seasons, with German forward coming into the league in 1998 and the Serbian center retiring after the 2005 season.

[RELATED: How LeBron sounding off affects Kings' playoff chances]

Dallas visits Sacramento on March 21, so Kings fans will get one last chance to see Nowitzki, who is expected to retire after the season.

We can expect Divac and the Kings to have a nice tribute prepared for the future Hall of Famer.