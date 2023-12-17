Kings G League player Chance Comanche arrested, facing murder charge after woman's death in Las Vegas

Chance Comanche and his girlfriend, Sakari Harnden, are facing an open murder charge after the death of Marayna Rodgers in Las Vegas earlier this month

Chance Comanche was released by the Stockton Kings with no explanation Friday. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

A former player on the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate was arrested by local FBI agents on Friday and is now facing an open murder charge in connection with the death of a woman in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Chance Comanche, 27, was arrested on Friday after a first-degree kidnapping warrant was reportedly issued in Las Vegas on Friday, according to Las Vegas' 8 News Now. He was taken to the Sacramento County Jail in California. Then on Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Comanche and his girlfriend, Sakari Harnden, were facing open murder charges for the death of the woman.

The case in question reportedly concerns Marayna Rodgers, a 23-year-old medical assistant from Washington state. Her loved ones said she was last seen Dec. 6 during a visit to Las Vegas with friends. The Stockton Kings played the Henderson, Nevada-based G League Ignite on Dec. 5, the day before Rodgers' reported disappearance.

Rodgers' remains were then found in a desert area outside of Las Vegas, police said. It's unclear what led to her death specifically, though police said Rodgers and Harnden had a "pre-arranged meeting."

Harnden, 19, was also arrested on a first-degree kidnapping charge two days before Comanche was, and remains in a Las Vegas jail. An initial criminal complaint reportedly claims Harnden held or detained Rodgers against her will for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm. Harnden also reportedly faces an unrelated theft charge in Las Vegas in a separate case, on an allegation of stealing at least one Rolex watch.

Comanche is reportedly expected in Sacramento County court on Tuesday. Harnden has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 28.

The 6-foot-10, 210-pound big man has appeared in one NBA game, playing for the Portland Trail Blazers last season. A two-year player at Arizona, he went undrafted in 2017 and has spent time in the G League, The Basketball League and Türkiye Basketbol Ligi. The Stockton Kings announced Friday they had released Comanche, but did so with no additional details. A team spokesperson reportedly declined further comment to 8 News Now.