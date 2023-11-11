What Kings' Fox hilariously told Murray after poster dunk on Chet originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Keegan Murray brought the house down Friday night with a vicious poster dunk over 7-foot rookie Chet Holmgren in the Kings' 105-98 NBA In-Season Tournament win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The entire Kings' bench and fans inside Golden 1 Center went wild after the monster slam from the second-year forward.

KEEGAN PUT CHET ON A POSTER 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/2BJhCxqkWz — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 11, 2023

Not as impressed? Kings All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox.

Murray and Fox, who grew a close relationship this summer after spending a majority of the offseason together, created a friendly wager for the 2023-24 NBA season. The two are going neck to neck on who will have the better dunk by the end of the season.

After Friday's win, Murray was asked where his poster over Holmgren stood in the rankings in the competition with Fox. Apparently, Fox doesn't believe Murray's dunk should count.

"Well I asked him about it and he said it wasn't body to body so I don't know if he's classifying that as a good dunk or not," Murray said.

"He said it wasn't body to body."



De'Aaron thinks Keegan's poster had room for improvement 😂 pic.twitter.com/kxi1de45r5 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 11, 2023

Fox has missed the last five games due to an ankle injury he sustained in the Kings' overtime win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 29.

There's no timeline for his return, but when he does get back on the court, maybe he can show Murray how it's done.