Dwyane Wade has a closet full of throwback jerseys.

That's what happens when half the players in the NBA change teams during the offseason (we're exaggerating on that number ... maybe).

Wade, during his final NBA season with the Miami Heat, swapped jerseys with an opposing player after almost every game during the 2018-19 season. NBA Central counted and found 16 players who no longer are with the same team since those jersey swaps took place, and the Kings weren't immune to the curse.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The D-Wade jersey swap curse 🤯😂 pic.twitter.com/Fjo78yY3BD — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 12, 2019

After Sacramento beat the Heat on Feb. 8 at Golden 1 Center, Wade swapped jerseys with reserve guard Frank Mason III.

Unfortunately for the Mason, he was waived by the Kings on July 4.

[RELATED: Barkley not picking Kings to make playoffs]

Despite waiving the former Kansas star, the Kings agreed to allow Mason to play on their Las Vegas Summer League roster while he tries to find a new team.

Either way, Mason won't be on the Kings' roster during the 2019-20 season, so he counts as a victim of the Wade Jersey Swap Curse.

Kings fall victim to Dwyane Wade's retirement jersey swap curse originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area