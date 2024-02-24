Kings F Viktor Arvidsson placed on long-term injured reserve

Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson will miss a minimum of 10 games. (AP Photo/John Munson)

The Los Angeles Kings have placed forward Viktor Arvidsson on long-term injured reserve after sustaining a lower-body injury.

He was hurt during the Kings' 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, and must now sit out a minimum of 10 games and 24 days.

This most recent setback comes after Arvidsson, a 10-year veteran, made his season debut on Feb. 15 and played in four games for the Kings.

Arvidsson missed the first 50 games of the 2023-24 season after having back surgery in October. He currently has two assists in the four contests he played.

Last season, the 30-year-old appeared in 77 games and finished with 26 goals and 33 assists for 59 total points.